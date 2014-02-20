Philippine lender Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co plans to redeem 4.5 billion pesos ($100 million) worth of debt notes that no longer qualify as Tier 2, or supplementary, capital under the Basel 3 capital adequacy framework, the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper reported.

(link.reuters.com/juj96v)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 44.6100 pesos) (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)