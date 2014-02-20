Philippine conglomerate Metro Pacific Investments Corp is opposing the government's move to seek investors who will match its bid to operate the Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway, saying the planned "Swiss challenge" was "grossly unfair and without legal basis," the BusinessWorld newspaper reported.

