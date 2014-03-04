Philippine conglomerate Metro Pacific Investments Corp's tollway unit aims to grab at least half of the toll road projects that the government will offer to investors in the next eight years to maintain its 60 percent share of the country's tollway business, the Malaya Business Insight reported.

(link.reuters.com/hat37v)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)