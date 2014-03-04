BRIEF-Vietnam's Vietcombank says Q1 net profit rises 20.1 pct y/y
April 20 Joint Stock Commercial Bank For Foreign Trade Of Viet Nam
Philippine conglomerate Metro Pacific Investments Corp's tollway unit aims to grab at least half of the toll road projects that the government will offer to investors in the next eight years to maintain its 60 percent share of the country's tollway business, the Malaya Business Insight reported.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
April 20 Joint Stock Commercial Bank For Foreign Trade Of Viet Nam
April 19 “Is this market a bubble?” and “Is my kid a genius?” are two questions which are asked far more often, and with less profit, than they should.