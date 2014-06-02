Philippine infrastructure conglomerate Metro Pacific Investments Corp raised its interest in Thailand's tollroad operator Don Muang Tollway Pcl to 29.45 percent, from 7.36 percent, by buying out the indirect stake held by its parent conglomerate First Pacific Co Ltd, the Philippine Daily Inquirer reported.

Hong Kong-based First Pacific said in a statement that MPIC would buy its Thai tollroad investment for $101.3 million.

(link.reuters.com/xyk79v)

