Mitsubishi Motors Corp is eyeing an initial investment of 10 billion pesos ($228 million) in its Philippine operations to establish its third Southeast Asian manufacturing hub in the country, the Philippine Daily Inquirer reported.

The capital would be used to increase production of its Philippine unit, Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corp, to 100,000 units from 15,000 for possible export to neighbouring countries.

