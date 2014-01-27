BRIEF-Hokuetsu Bank names new president and chairman
* Says it has named Satoru Araki as the new Chairman of the Board in the bank
Manila North Tollways Corp, a unit of Metro Pacific Investments Corp, is looking to raise up to 10 billion pesos ($221 million) from a bond sale set for the second quarter to fund a road project, Manila Standard Today newspaper reported.
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 45.3100 Philippine pesos) (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Says its unit The Sendai Bank, Ltd announces concern of uncollectible or delayed receivables of 1.81 billion yen from Hachiyo Suisan Co., Ltd