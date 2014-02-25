BRIEF-Lippo China Resources says offeror and subscriber entered into an agreement
* Subscriber agreed to sell and offeror agreed to purchase s$15 million in principal amount of T2 CN B
Infrastructure giant Metro Pacific Investments Corp is looking at two major toll road projects in Vietnam that could entail investments of up to $1 billion as part of efforts to diversify its presence in the region, the Philippine Star newspaper reported. (link.reuters.com/qug27v)
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Subscriber agreed to sell and offeror agreed to purchase s$15 million in principal amount of T2 CN B
SINGAPORE, April 21 Top shareholders in Singapore telecoms company M1 Ltd have approached potential buyers China Mobile and global private equity firms, among others, to sell their combined majority stake in the firm, sources familiar with the matter said.