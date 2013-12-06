Metro Pacific Tollways Corp, the toll-road arm of Metro Pacific Investments Corp, has concluded successful negotiations with state-run Philippine National Construction Corp on a massive elevated toll road linking the southern and northern parts of Metro Manila, a top executive said. (link.reuters.com/xeb35v)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)