BRIEF-Elon Musk says Tesla semi truck unveil set for September- tweet
* Elon Musk says Tesla semi truck unveil set for September- tweet
The group of Japanese gaming tycoon Kazuo Okada may be able to finalise a property deal with local partners in the next few days, thus addressing the foreign equity limit on the land where a $2 billion gaming and entertainment complex will come up. (link.reuters.com/sat45v)
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 44.12 Philippine pesos) (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
* Elon Musk says Tesla semi truck unveil set for September- tweet
* DUC shares will be delisted from Euronext Paris on April 20, 2017