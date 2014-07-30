BRIEF-MX gold says it paid additional $425,000 to American Metal Mining
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico
The Philippines' Century Properties Group Inc said it had obtained a court order stopping the group of Japanese billionaire Kazuo Okada from terminating their deal to develop a $2 billion Manila Bay casino resort, according to a Manila Standard Today newspaper report.
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter