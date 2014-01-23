Philippine Airlines, owned by conglomerates San Miguel Corp and LT Group Inc, has delayed its planned investment in Cambodia Airlines Co Ltd as it reviews the project due to the political situation in that country, BusinessWorld newspaper reported.

