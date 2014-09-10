The group of tycoon Lucio Tan is raising $780 million to cement control of flag carrier Philippine Airlines through a bridge financing from four big local banks, with the bulk to come from banks led by the family of taipan Henry Sy, the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper reported. (bit.ly/1uv81vw)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)