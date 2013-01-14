BRIEF-Tangrenshen Group's share trade to halt pending acquisition
* Says share trade to halt from June 5 pending announcement related to asset acquisition
PREVIOUS ITEMS:
Ayala Land to build 4,000 hotel rooms in 2 yrs - The Philippine Star
ASEAN bourses launch roadshow - Philippine Daily Inquirer
ISTANBUL, June 2 Turkish light vehicle sales fell 9 percent year-on-year in May, with passenger car sales down 11 percent and light commercial vehicle sales dipping 2 percent, the Automotive Distributors Association (ODD) said on Friday.