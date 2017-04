Flag carrier Philippine Airlines has begun flying its new Boeing 777-330ER to the United States and has sold the 747-400 jets it retired following an air safety ratings upgrade for Manila by U.S. aviation authorities, BusinessWorld newspaper reported.

