BRIEF-Boubyan Petrochemical signs agreement to buy stake in Educational Holding
* Signs agreement with two shareholders of Educational Holding to buy their stake in Educational Holding
Japan's Panasonic Corp. is counting on economically promising Asian markets such as the Philippines to help it meet its target of hitting 10 trillion yen in sales by fiscal year 2018, company officials said, the Philippine Daily Inquirer reported.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila newsroom)
* Signs agreement with two shareholders of Educational Holding to buy their stake in Educational Holding
* Says fire incident in factory premises of company at Ludhiana, Punjab