Pension fund Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) plans to complete the sale of its thrift banking unit before the end of the first semester as the state-run firm has cleared a legal hurdle preventing the asset disposition, the BusinessWorld reported, citing GSIS President Robert Vergara.

Vergara said the agency is moving for the public auction of the pension fund's 99 percent stake in GSIS Family Bank. (bit.ly/1DHw1Qz)

