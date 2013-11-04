Petron Malaysia Refining and Marketing Bhd, a unit of the Philippines' Petron Corp, will spend $2 billion to expand its network and strengthen its foothold in Malaysia over the next 10 years, Petron Malaysia Chairman Ramon Ang said, reported the Philippine Star. (link.reuters.com/cek44v)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom)