BRIEF-Chen Xing Development Holdings says unit entered into agreement
* Discloseable transaction in respect of acquisition of 100% equity interest in target company
The Philippine Stock Exchange expects capital raising by listed firms in the local bourse this year to miss its target of 200 billion pesos ($4.5 billion), as equity deals are relatively smaller than last year's transactions, Manila Standard Today quoted the bourse president as saying. (bit.ly/1yJrdsF)
----
* Britain's PM calls for early election (Recasts, adds quote and detail, updates prices)