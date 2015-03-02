Singapore Exchange Ltd is open to selling its 20
percent stake in Philippine Dealing Systems Holdings Corp, which
owns the country's fixed income trading platform, to the
Philippine Stock Exchange, the Philippine Daily Inquirer
reported, citing unnamed industry sources.
The report said the move would give the local bourse more
flexibility in its goal to unify the country's capital market
infrastructure. (bit.ly/18em7dQ)
Officials from Singapore Exchange and the Philippine Stock
Exchange were not immediately available for comment.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch
for its accuracy.
(Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)