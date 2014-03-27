The Philippine Bank of Communications (PBCom) said it had fully paid 7.6 billion pesos ($169 million) to the Philippine Deposit Insurance Corp, 10 years after getting the lifeline from the state deposit insurer, BusinessWorld newspaper reported. (link.reuters.com/kuz87v)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)