Filipino-Chinese billionaire tycoon Lucio Tan is now geared to
build a whole new Philippine Airlines after he bought
San Miguel Corp's 49 percent stake in the company for
$1 billion, eyeing new destinations to sustain market share in
the global aviation industry, the Manila Bulletin newspaper
reported.
After taking management control of the flag carrier from Tan
two years ago, San Miguel embarked on a refleeting programme
that involved replacements of old planes with new and more
efficient ones, as well as expansion into new routes.
