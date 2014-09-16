Filipino-Chinese billionaire tycoon Lucio Tan is now geared to build a whole new Philippine Airlines after he bought San Miguel Corp's 49 percent stake in the company for $1 billion, eyeing new destinations to sustain market share in the global aviation industry, the Manila Bulletin newspaper reported.

After taking management control of the flag carrier from Tan two years ago, San Miguel embarked on a refleeting programme that involved replacements of old planes with new and more efficient ones, as well as expansion into new routes.

