Phoenix Semiconductor Philippines Corp (PSPC), a unit of South Korea's STS Semiconductor & Telecommunications Co Ltd, has moved back the target date for its listing to Dec. 1 from Nov. 28 as it awaits regulatory approval, the BusinessWorld newspaper reported.

In a prospectus attached to a disclosure to the bourse on Monday, PSPC noted in its indicative timeline that the target listing date is now Dec. 1, with the offer period scheduled for Nov. 10-21. PSPC, which is 99 percent owned by STS Semiconductor & Telecommunications, plans to raise around 2.15 billion pesos($47.99 million) via the IPO by selling 572.19 million shares at up to 3.76 pesos each.

