Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co has obtained clearance from the Securities and Exchange Commission to sell up to 15 billion pesos ($332 million) worth of long-term, fixed-rate bonds within the first quarter, the Philippine Star newspaper reported.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)