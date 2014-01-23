UPDATE 1-MTG sees higher profits this year after Q1 just lags forecasts
April 21 Swedish media group MTG said on Friday it was aiming to grow profits and sales this year after posting a quarterly profit just below market forecasts.
Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co has obtained clearance from the Securities and Exchange Commission to sell up to 15 billion pesos ($332 million) worth of long-term, fixed-rate bonds within the first quarter, the Philippine Star newspaper reported.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
April 21 Swedish media group MTG said on Friday it was aiming to grow profits and sales this year after posting a quarterly profit just below market forecasts.
* FY revenue EUR 7.1 million ($7.6 million) versus EUR 5.6 million year ago