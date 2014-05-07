Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co (PLDT), the country's most valuable company, has no plans of reviving talks to acquire GMA Network Inc, after the latter disclosed an offer from Ramon Ang, president of conglomerate San Miguel Corp, the Philippine Star newspaper quoted PLDT Chairman Manuel Pangilinan as saying.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)