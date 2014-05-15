BRIEF-Verizon, Corning agree to three-year fiber deal for $1.05 bln - CNBC
* Verizon agrees to $1.05 billion fiber-optic cable deal to grow its Fios platform - CNBC
A private lawyer has asked the Supreme Court to stop Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co from holding its annual stockholders' meeting set for June 10 amid questions about the company's foreign ownership, BusinessWorld newspaper reported.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Westlotto interim financing consists of a credit facility of four million euro plus an option to expand credit facility to five million with effect from 2018