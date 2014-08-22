Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co (PLDT) has teamed up with Hong Kong-based PCCW Global to put up a new international fibre optic cable system that would connect the Philippines with 17 international destinations, the Philippine Star newspaper quoted the PLDT president as saying.

