BRIEF-RMG Networks Holding files for offer up to 19.54 mln shares by selling shareholders
* Files for offer up to 19.54 million shares of co's common stock by selling securityholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Philippine National Bank, among the country's top 10 lenders, plans to set up 100 new branches in three years, the Philippine Star newspaper quoted a senior bank official as saying.
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
* JAMES FLYNN REPORTS 5.83 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN SELECTA BIOSCIENCES INC AS OF JANUARY 12 - SEC FILING Source text - http://bit.ly/2jqsktO Further company coverage:
* Simmons First National-termination fee of $18.0 million to be payable by First Texas to co upon termination of deal under some conditions - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: