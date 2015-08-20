Five local and foreign groups have qualified to compete for the
18.99 billion peso ($410 million) deal to modernize the Davao
Sasa Port in southern Philippines, BusinessWorld newspaper cited
a transportation department official as saying.
The qualified bidders are the consortium of Asian Terminals
Inc and DP World Ltd of Dubai, Bollore Africa
Logistics, International Container Terminal Services Inc
, and the consortium of Portek International Pte Ltd and
National Marine Corp with contractor Toyo Construction Co Ltd.
Also qualified to bid are the consortium of San Miguel
Holdings Corp, a unit of San Miguel Corp, and APM
Terminals Management (Singapore) Pte Ltd with contractors
Hyundai Development Co and Hanjin Heavy Industries &
Construction Company Ltd, the report said.
(bit.ly/1LkcpWG)
($1 = 46.2650 Philippine pesos)
