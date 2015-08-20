Five local and foreign groups have qualified to compete for the 18.99 billion peso ($410 million) deal to modernize the Davao Sasa Port in southern Philippines, BusinessWorld newspaper cited a transportation department official as saying.

The qualified bidders are the consortium of Asian Terminals Inc and DP World Ltd of Dubai, Bollore Africa Logistics, International Container Terminal Services Inc , and the consortium of Portek International Pte Ltd and National Marine Corp with contractor Toyo Construction Co Ltd.

Also qualified to bid are the consortium of San Miguel Holdings Corp, a unit of San Miguel Corp, and APM Terminals Management (Singapore) Pte Ltd with contractors Hyundai Development Co and Hanjin Heavy Industries & Construction Company Ltd, the report said.

