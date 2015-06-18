The Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) plans to
start next month a new round of prequalification for the 18.72
billion pesos ($414.16 million) New Centennial Water
Source-Kaliwa Dam Project, BusinessWorld reported, quoting MWSS
Administrator Gerardo Esquivel.
The first attempt of MWSS to move forward with this
public-private partnership project failed following the
disqualification of Megawide Construction Corp,
Spain's Abeinsa Infraestructuras Medio Ambiente and a unit of
San Miguel Corp due to "non-compliance with
prequalification requirements". (bit.ly/1GtJkWx)
----
($1 = 45.2000 Philippine pesos)
(Compiled by Manila newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)