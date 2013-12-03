The planned merger of the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) and the country's fixed income market operated by Philippine Dealing and Exchange Corp (PDEx) will likely push through next year after a Nov. 30 deadline was missed, BusinessWorld newspaper reported citing PSE President Hans Sicat.

