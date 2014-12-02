Newly listed Phoenix Semiconductor Philippines Corp
said it would invest an additional $173 million in the second
phase of its expansion project in the Philippines, the Manila
Times newspaper reported.
The $173 million investment is in addition to the $900
million already invested in the country since February 2011,
said Dongjoo Kim, vice president of Phoenix Semiconductor, which
is a unit of South Korean firm STS Semiconductor and
Telecommunications Co Ltd. (bit.ly/1tFEOKZ)
