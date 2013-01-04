UPDATE 1-Big U.S. companies stay on White House panel despite climate jolt
* Tesla, Disney CEOs left councils after Trump's climate move (Adds comment by White House spokesman, paragraphs 6-7)
----
PREVIOUS ITEM
Meralco, Aboitiz units ink power supply deals - Philippine Daily Inquirer
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom)
* Tesla, Disney CEOs left councils after Trump's climate move (Adds comment by White House spokesman, paragraphs 6-7)
NEW YORK, June 2 Buffalo Wild Wings Inc said on Friday that Chief Executive Officer Sally Smith would retire before the end of the year, a move that came as shareholders voted three activist hedge fund nominees onto the company's board.