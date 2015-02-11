The owner of Philippine supermarket operator Puregold Price Club
Inc is finalising a deal to acquire the 34-story
Tower 6789, the newest office building in the country's premier
Makati financial district, from the consortium of British fund
Ashmore and Filipino businessman Eric Recto, the Philippine
Daily Inquirer reported citing unidentified sources.
The report said the transaction was expected to be closed
within the next few weeks at a price estimated to be below 7
billion Philippine pesos ($158 million). (bit.ly/197cS0b)
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch
for its accuracy.
(Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)