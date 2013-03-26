Hong Kong shares end at 23-month high, buoyed by property
June 1 Hong Kong's benchmark stock index finished on Thursday at a 23-month high, bolstered by property shares as Chinese money flowed steadily into the city's market.
-----
PREVIOUS ITEM
Corporate regulator's new rules on foreign holdings out - BusinessMirror
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom)
June 1 Hong Kong's benchmark stock index finished on Thursday at a 23-month high, bolstered by property shares as Chinese money flowed steadily into the city's market.
* Fitch says Basque government likely to be major beneficiary of extra funding