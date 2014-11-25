Rizal Commercial Banking Corp's board approved an issuance of $500
million dollar-denominated senior notes and a bond exchange of its existing
dollar debt due within the next three years, the BusinessWorld newspaper
reported, citing a regulatory filing.
The bond exchange will involve the bank's existing senior notes worth $250
million due in 2015 and $275 million worth of senior notes due in 2017. (bit.ly/1Fl7MIk)
----
