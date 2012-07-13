Nordstrom family exploring deal to take retailer private
June 8 Department store operator Nordstrom Inc said on Thursday that some members of the controlling Nordstrom family have formed a group to consider taking the company private.
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
