link.reuters.com/wum55t

----

PREVIOUS ITEMS:

LT Group plans overseas share sale in April - The Philippine Star

link.reuters.com/tum55t

----

Meralco seeks partners for SE Asia project - The Philippine Star

link.reuters.com/rum55t

----

Cirtek to buy Thai electronics firm - Philippine Daily Inquirer

link.reuters.com/qum55t

----

Aboitiz Power eyes loan deals for $1.82 bln projects - Philippine Daily Inquirer

link.reuters.com/num55

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom)