Philippine developer Robinsons Land Corp plans to raise as much as 15 billion pesos ($336 million) from the local bond market within the first half of this year to refinance maturing debt and fund expansion, BusinessWorld newspaper reported. (link.reuters.com/bed37v)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)