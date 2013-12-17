Robinsons Retail Holdings Inc, a supermarket and department store operator in the Philippines, has acquired a chain of 10 stores distributing cosmetic products under foreign brands Shiseido and Benefit, the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper reported.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)