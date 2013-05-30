BRIEF-Advanced Enterprise to pay cash dividend of T$1 per share and stock dividend of T$1 per share for 2016
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1 per share and stock dividend of T$1 per share for 2016
----
PREVIOUS ITEMS:
Rockwell to invest $707 mln in 2 property projects - The Philippine Star
----
Manila presses Shell unit on IPO plans - Malaya
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1 per share and stock dividend of T$1 per share for 2016
* Says it will take out 12 billion yen worth loan to fund acquisition of proprieties
FRANKFURT, March 29 A spokesman for Gazprom in Germany said on Wednesday that the company's Berlin-based subsidiary, Gazprom Germania, will be laying off an unspecified number of staff, confirming a media report.