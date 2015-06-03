BRIEF-Sharjah Group Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 1.9 million dirhams versus 1.3 million dirhams year ago
South Korea's Samsung Life Insurance Co Ltd is looking at business opportunities in the Philippines, including the possible purchase of a local life insurer, the Philippine Daily Inquirer reported, citing industry sources.
Insurance Commissioner Emmanuel Dooc declined to confirm but said he met on Tuesday with a "foreign investor, which I think is dead set establishing a commercial presence in the Philippines," specifically in the life insurance sector. (bit.ly/1GXFVkw)
* says Q1 net profit at 408.5 billion dong ($18 million) Further company coverage: