San Miguel Corp will seek fresh bids to build its $1.2 billion
Mass Railway Transit Line 7 project, even though it signed a
contract with D.M. Consunji Inc and Marubeni Corp of
Japan two years ago, the Manila Standard Today said.
San Miguel is proceeding with a public tender to
make the process transparent, as Line 7 is a public
infrastructure project, the newspaper quoted San Miguel
President Ramon Ang as saying in an interview.
(bit.ly/1xVo4Fr)
---
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch
for its accuracy.
(Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Ryan Woo)