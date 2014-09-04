BRIEF-CAPREIT CEO Thomas Schwartz says diagnosed with prostate cancer
* CAPREIT president and Chief Executive Officer Thomas Schwartz informs employees and unitholders of health condition
Five companies, including conglomerate San Miguel Corp, developer Ayala Land Inc, and Megawide Construction Corp, are looking to bid for the 4 billion peso ($92 million) Integrated Transport System South Terminal project the government is offering to investors under its public-private partnership programme, the BusinessMirror newspaper quoted a government official as saying. (bit.ly/1r44srZ)
DUBLIN, April 26 Ireland's Central Bank said on Wednesday it had fined Allied Irish Banks 2.275 million euros ($2.5 million) for "significant failures" in money laundering and terrorist financing controls.