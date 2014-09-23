BRIEF-Shenzhen Terca Technology sees H1 FY 2017 net profit down 60 pct to 95 pct
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to decrease by 60 percent to 95 percent, or to be 0.4 million yuan to 3.2 million yuan
Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp lost money from a deal to sell back its stake in flag carrier Philippine Airlines to the Lucio Tan Group, the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper quoted San Miguel President Ramon Ang as saying.
Ang said San Miguel invested $1.36 billion in the airline, which it recovered under a deal with Tan minus the interest that he should have charged for it for a period of more than two years, the paper reported.
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom)
April 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Friday: