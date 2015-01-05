Bangladesh floods cut potential 700,000 T from rice harvest
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp is expected to sign an agreement with the winning operator of the Light Rail Transit Line 1 this month to build a station near SM North shopping mall, Manila Standard Today newspaper quoted Transportation Secretary Joseph Emilio Abaya as saying. (bit.ly/1Kd32Ig)
May 5 Nearly 400 migratory birds of brilliant plumage were killed when they smashed into an office tower in Texas while flying in a storm, officials said on Friday.