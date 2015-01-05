Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp is expected to sign an agreement with the winning operator of the Light Rail Transit Line 1 this month to build a station near SM North shopping mall, Manila Standard Today newspaper quoted Transportation Secretary Joseph Emilio Abaya as saying. (bit.ly/1Kd32Ig)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)