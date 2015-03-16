South Luzon Tollway Corp, a unit of listed conglomerate San Miguel Corp, plans to raise up to 7.3 billion pesos ($165 million) from a fixed-rate bond offering next month, the BusinessWorld reported, citing a prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. (bit.ly/1GaQKN9)

