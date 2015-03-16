BRIEF-Dollar Tree CEO Bob Sasser's Fiscal Year 2016 total compensation was $10.6 mln
* Dollar Tree Inc - CEO Bob Sasser's Fiscal Year 2016 total compensation was $10.6 million versus $9.5 million in Fiscal Year 2015
South Luzon Tollway Corp, a unit of listed conglomerate San Miguel Corp, plans to raise up to 7.3 billion pesos ($165 million) from a fixed-rate bond offering next month, the BusinessWorld reported, citing a prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. (bit.ly/1GaQKN9)
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 44.3600 Philippine pesos) (Compiled by Manila newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
* April revenue c. 48.5 million zlotys ($12.64 million), up 7.5 percent year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8378 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)