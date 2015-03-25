King Arthur fights back to big screen, leading the resistance
May 8 A new dawn, and possibly even a franchise, await the legend of British folklore hero King Arthur.
Conglomerate San Miguel Corp (SMC) is interested to bid for the Malampaya deep water gas-to-power pipeline should the government rebid the facility once its franchise expires by 2021, the Malaya Business Insight reported, citing SMC President Ramon Ang.
Current operator Shell Philippines Exploration BV, a consortium of Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Chevron Corp and state-run Philippine National Oil Company-Exploration Corp, will return the project to the government under the build-operate transfer scheme. (bit.ly/1brp7pB) (Compiled by Manila newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)
May 8 A new dawn, and possibly even a franchise, await the legend of British folklore hero King Arthur.
* Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and 630 mobile platforms drive advanced photography, enhanced gaming, integrated connectivity and machine learning