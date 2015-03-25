Conglomerate San Miguel Corp (SMC) is interested to bid for the Malampaya deep water gas-to-power pipeline should the government rebid the facility once its franchise expires by 2021, the Malaya Business Insight reported, citing SMC President Ramon Ang.

Current operator Shell Philippines Exploration BV, a consortium of Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Chevron Corp and state-run Philippine National Oil Company-Exploration Corp, will return the project to the government under the build-operate transfer scheme. (bit.ly/1brp7pB) (Compiled by Manila newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)