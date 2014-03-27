San Miguel Brewery Inc, the beer manufacturing unit of
Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp, has raised 15
billion pesos ($334 million) from the sale of seven-year and
10-year bonds, part of which will be used to pay debt maturing
next month, the Manila Standard Today newspaper reported.
The company, partly owned by Kirin Holdings Co Ltd
of Japan, did not sell the 5 billion pesos worth of bonds set
aside for oversubscription, the report said. (link.reuters.com/fuz87v)
($1 = 44.9650 Philippine Pesos)
