Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp will continue to bid for state infrastructure contracts despite being disqualified for a 35-billion pesos ($808 million) expressway tender, the most expensive road project so far under the government's public-private partnership programme, the Manila Standard Today newspaper quoted San Miguel President Ramon Ang as saying.

