BRIEF-Cathy Beaudoin stepping down as Amazon Fashion's President- spokeswoman
* Cathy Beaudoin has decided to step down from her position as president of Amazon Fashion- Amazon Fashion spokeswoman Further company coverage:
The Toll Regulatory Board (TRB) has given San Miguel Corp the green light to collect fees in the recently opened segment of the 24-billion pesos ($540.78 million) Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway, the Philippine Star reported, quoting a government official.
TRB Executive Director Edmund Reyes Jr said San Miguel's subsidiary Private Infra Development Corp could start collecting toll for the Carmen-Urdaneta segment of the 88.8-kilometre expressway from March 17. (bit.ly/1EU9thc)
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
CHICAGO, May 4 Central Grocers Inc, a wholesale grocery cooperative in the Chicago area, filed for bankruptcy on Thursday as it tried to close or sell businesses after struggling to adapt to consumer shifts to online and gourmet shopping and "big box" stores.