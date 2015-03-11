The Toll Regulatory Board (TRB) has given San Miguel Corp the green light to collect fees in the recently opened segment of the 24-billion pesos ($540.78 million) Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway, the Philippine Star reported, quoting a government official.

TRB Executive Director Edmund Reyes Jr said San Miguel's subsidiary Private Infra Development Corp could start collecting toll for the Carmen-Urdaneta segment of the 88.8-kilometre expressway from March 17. (bit.ly/1EU9thc)

